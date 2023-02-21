China News Agency, Tokyo, February 21st Topic: Giant Panda “Xiang Xiang” departs to return to China, Japanese people are reluctant to part

Author Zhu Chenxi Jiang Wenyue

“Xiang Xiang”, a female giant panda who has lived in Tokyo’s Ueno Zoo for more than five years, embarked on a journey back to China on the 21st.

According to the timetable released by Ueno Zoo, “Xiangxiang” departed from the zoo at around 7:00 local time on the 21st, took a flight from Tokyo Narita Airport at 12:45, and arrived at Sichuan Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport at 17:25 Beijing time. . “Xiangxiang” will be sent to the Bifengxia base in Ya’an, Sichuan after returning home.

Naoya Ohashi, director of the Ueno Zoo’s education and popularization section, told a reporter from China News Agency that the Ueno Zoo began to conduct animal quarantine on “Xiangxiang” a month before, and trained it to enter the transport box and conduct health monitoring. In order to keep “Xiangxiang” energetic during the long-distance trip, the garden has done a lot of preparation work. In addition, the breeder will also accompany “Xiang Xiang” to China. “We worked hard to shorten the transportation time and darken the view, hoping that these measures will reduce the pressure on the pandas as much as possible,” Ohashi said.

“Xiang Xiang” was born in Ueno Zoo in June 2017. Her parents are “Bili” and “Fairy”, the Chinese giant pandas in Japan. In June 2021, “Xiannv” gave birth to twin giant panda cubs “Xiaoxiao” and “Leilei”, and “Xiangxiang” was promoted to be an older sister. Since “Xiang Xiang”‘s parents are giant pandas on loan from China, the ownership of their cubs belongs to China. According to the plan, “Xiangxiang” was originally scheduled to return to China at the end of December 2020, but due to the impact of the new crown epidemic, its return date has been postponed many times. In this regard, Ohashi Naoya said that Ueno Zoo has been in close communication with Chinese panda breeders on the status of pandas and breeding techniques.

In Japan, “Xiangxiang” can be regarded as a star-like existence, and its every move will be quickly spread through the media and social networking sites, becoming a hot spot of attention. Just because of the name “Xiangxiang”, Ueno Zoo has publicly solicited more than 320,000 proposals within 14 days. After the review committee voted out 8 candidate names, the name “Xiangxiang” was finally determined. Ohashi Naoya said that “Xiangxiang” can remind people of the fragrance of flowers, and it has the meaning of blooming flowers and blooming flowers.

Starting from January 21 this year, a lottery system will be adopted to visit “Xiangxiang” in Ueno Zoo. A maximum of 2,600 people will win the lottery every day, and the visit will end on February 19. “Xiangxiang” is very popular in Japan, and many people are sad to leave it. Among the tourists who came to visit on the 19th, many people said goodbye to “Xiangxiang” while saying “goodbye” and “thank you” during the prescribed visit time of 2 minutes on average.

To commemorate the return of “Xiang Xiang” to China, the Japanese department store Matsuzakaya Ueno store is currently holding a “Xiang Xiang” photography exhibition by panda photographer and “Daily Panda” blogger Gao Shi Guibo. The exhibition exhibits a total of 920 photos, selected from the 100,000 “Xiang Xiang” photos he took. The photos on display record the 920 days when he met “Xiangxiang” from December 19, 2017 to November 27, 2022. A Japanese tourist who visited the photography exhibition told the reporter that she loves “Xiangxiang” very much, just like her own child. “Thinking that Xiangxiang is about to leave Japan, it would be nice if I could take another look.”

Ohashi Naoya told reporters that he hoped that “Xiangxiang” could find a suitable partner and thrive after returning to China. Ohashi Naoya believes that the work done by Ueno Zoo on panda breeding is very meaningful. For zoos, apart from raising animals for the public to visit, the biggest goal is how to carry out the work of “species protection” so that animals can continue to multiply.

Ohashi Naoya said that giant pandas came to Japan 51 years ago to commemorate the normalization of diplomatic relations between Japan and China. “I think pandas are like a bridge between Japan and China,” he said.