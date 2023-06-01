Giant stone tomb discovered in Japan

The find took place at the ruins of Yoshinogari in Saga prefecture.

A tomb with a headstone about 2.3 meters long and dating to the latter part of the Yayoi period has been unearthed in Saga Prefecture, northwest of Kyushu, in the southwestern part of Japan’s main islands. It is the largest found so far in the Yoshinogari ruins. The tomb is believed to have been created between the second half of the 2nd century and the mid-3rd century when the state of Yamatai existed. According to the announcement of the Saga Province Prefectural Government, the discovered sarcophagus has four stone lids and a maximum length of 2.3 meters and a width of 0.65 meters. The grave measures approximately 3.2 metres. It is approximately 1.5 times the diameter of a typical grave pit for stone coffin graves that have previously been unearthed at the site. The marks on the surface, thought to have been etched with sharp metal tools, look a lot like an “x” or the Japanese katakana symbol for “ki.”

These shapes are thought to have the ability to protect a buried person from harm. The governor’s office believes an influential person was buried there because it sits on top of a hill with a magnificent view. The prefectural government plans to open the coffin on June 5. The largest ruin among all Yayoi ruins excavated in Japan, Yoshinogari spans the Kanzaki area of ​​Saga Prefecture (Kanzaki City, Mitagawa City, and Higashisefuri Village). The Yayoi period was a long period of approximately 700 years. In the late Yayoi period, Yoshinogari developed into the largest moated village in the country, surrounded by a large outer moat dug in a “V” shape. The village was also provided with two special internal areas (the “northern inner enclosure” and the “southern inner enclosure”). Particularly in the northern inner enclosure, when Yoshinogari entered its golden age, large buildings appeared.