Giant wave causes panic and chaos on cruise ship

A Norwegian cruise ship suffered a power outage this week after being hit by a giant wave. The incident led to panic and chaos among the hundreds of passengers.

The cruise ship MS Maud was en route from Floroe, Norway to Tilbury, Britain, and was in the North Sea on Thursday, about 200 kilometers off the west coast of Denmark, when the storm broke out. A gigantic wave hit the ship and shattered several windows of the bridge (the place from which the ship is controlled). “Water seeped in, causing a power outage and causing the ship to lose its navigation ability,” Danish authorities said. At the time there were 266 passengers and 131 crew members on board.

No one was injured, but the incident led to a lot of chaos on board. “The wave hit us from the side and exploded all over the top of the ship,” British passenger Catriona MacRae (43) testified. “The officer who activated the emergency alert was still outside and was completely soaked.”

“Terrifying ordeal”

Although they had been informed in advance that the ship would encounter stormy weather, there was still a lot of panic among the passengers. “I’ll be honest,” writes American passenger Elizabeth Lawrence on X (formerly Twitter). “It was a terrifying ordeal. For twenty minutes I thought the ship was going to capsize. It rolled back and forth so heavily and we actually had no idea what exactly had happened. When the crew started handing out orange survival suits, it really dawned on everyone.”

Lawrence and her friends took shelter among the buffet tables in the restaurant. “That was the safest place to avoid flying chairs and furniture,” she says. It was only several hours later that passengers were allowed to return to their cabins. “Someone had clearly come by to clean up the broken glasses and mugs on the floor,” Lawrence added. On Friday morning, the passengers received a visit from the medical staff, accompanied by a bacon and egg breakfast in their cabin. “The crew really couldn’t have handled it better. Even during the storm they were constantly calming everyone down and bringing people water while the ship was rocking and every move was risky.”

After the storm, the civil rescue company Esvagt managed to attach a tow line to the cruise ship and slowly tow the MS Maud towards the German Bremerhaven.

