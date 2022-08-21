Four-legged heroes: Robin and Zeus, rescue dogs trained by Sics (Italian School of Rescue Dogs), saved the lives of two boys aged 12 and 19. The rescue took place yesterday, Saturday 20 August, in front of the beach of Giardini Naxos, in Sicily, around 4 pm. The two boys were chasing the balloon that had flown off due to the wind, but within a few minutes they found themselves at the mercy of a very strong current that prevented them from returning to shore.

The feat of the two four-legged lifeguards

The 12-year-old’s mother gave the alarm to the canine units of the Italian Rescue Dog School, alarmed and frightened by what was happening about a hundred meters from the shore. Robin Hood, a 4-year-old golden retriever and Zeus, a 6-year-old Newfoundland, went to their rescue. When the dogs reached the boys, they found the smallest clinging to the ankles of the oldest who, in that position, could not swim. After throwing the baywatch the recovery operation began and in a few minutes Robin Hood and Zeus brought the two boys back to shore.

The exploits of Pedro and Mira

Another rescue took place in Montalto di Castro, in the province of Viterbo: two sisters from Arezzo on vacation were swimming when, around 5.15 pm, they ended up in a hole that had formed due to the current. The two began to trudge without being able to get closer to the shore when, in a panic, they were spotted by the two dog units on duty about a hundred meters away. Pedro, a 7-year-old golden retriever, and Mira, a 6-year-old honey labrador, intervened and together with their conductors brought the two bathers back to shore, where an applause from the bathers welcomed the return of the group to the shore.

The same hole, also in Montalto, had also put a 52-year-old lady in difficulty in the early morning, who had ended up in it but had the readiness to scream for help. Also in this case, Pedro and Mira left to rescue them and in a few minutes they brought her back to shore.