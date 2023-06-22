Home » Gifts that are incomprehensible
News

Gifts that are incomprehensible

by admin
Gifts that are incomprehensible

However, when it comes to the representation of interests of the Guild Health Insurance Funds (IKK eV), the usual practice must not be shaken, neither with the retax nor with the prequalification. Shortly before the second and third reading in the Bundestag, the association said: “The guild health insurance funds are critical of the short-term amendments to the Act to Combat Drug Supply Bottlenecks and Improve Supply (ALBVVG).” are comprehensible,” emphasized Managing Director Jürgen Hohnl in the statement. According to Hohnl, this applies to the restrictions on repricing. Because this would weaken the basis for the discount contracts of the cash registers.

See also  More than 15,000 cell phones seized from gang members during the emergency regime – Diario La Página

You may also like

Pay attention to weather changes when traveling during...

A new agreement makes Africa’s economy even more...

Eid advance to farmers from Kayseri Şeker –...

Monumental traffic jam after serious accident in Puente...

Union votes – Indefinite rail strikes threaten in...

World’s most livable cities revealed

Superintendence will present almost 200 findings in Emdupar

Bahn: Escalation in collective bargaining with EVG absolutely...

Abusive termination of contracts: the Fiaboè Séna case...

Terminal bets on ‘Cali, let’s smile again’

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy