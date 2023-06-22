Gifts that are incomprehensible

However, when it comes to the representation of interests of the Guild Health Insurance Funds (IKK eV), the usual practice must not be shaken, neither with the retax nor with the prequalification. Shortly before the second and third reading in the Bundestag, the association said: “The guild health insurance funds are critical of the short-term amendments to the Act to Combat Drug Supply Bottlenecks and Improve Supply (ALBVVG).” are comprehensible,” emphasized Managing Director Jürgen Hohnl in the statement. According to Hohnl, this applies to the restrictions on repricing. Because this would weaken the basis for the discount contracts of the cash registers.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

