Men from the Quirón Task Force of the National Army located and destroyed an illegal deposit in the village of Pueblo Nuevo, Arauquita, that served as a complex for the storage of hydrocarbons that apparently belonged to the Camilo Cienfuegos commission of the ELN.

This complex had five pools, each with a storage capacity of more than 34,000 gallons of crude, thus representing the largest illegal wells that this criminal structure had been able to build.

For the operation of the place, the criminals used hoses of different dimensions that were connected to the transfer line that distilled the crude, generating irreparable ecological damage in that sector.

Two Martians, four metal structures for refining crude oil, 2,500 meters of three-inch hose, 120 meters of three-inch galvanized tube, a plastic tank, 28 metal drums, two improvised structures for cooling crude oil were found at the scene of the events. , 2,000 meters of plastic and an improvised aqueduct that were destroyed in a controlled manner to prevent further damage to the environment.

Source: National Army – Quirón Task Force

