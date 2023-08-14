Gilchrist Olympio reappointed as party leader, Elliott Ohin dismissed

The Union of Forces for Change (UFC) organized its statutory congress on August 12, 2023. At the end of the work, a new office is elected with always at the head, the essential Gilchrist Olympio.

The octogenarian who has presided over the UFC for decades is once again chosen by party members to play the role of captain aboard the ship. He will now be assisted by 7 vice-presidents. We note on the list, the absence of Elliott Ohin, former vice-president who has disagreements with certain first persons in charge of this political formation.

With this reform, the party is preparing for the next elections. ” We are in the National Assembly, we contribute to the drafting of legislative texts, we have municipal councillors. In the near future, there will be the renewal of the National Assembly, we expect to participate in it and we intend to exceed the low level that we have today; and maintain its position as the first political force of constructive opposition “Said Isaac Tchiakpé, first spokesperson for the UFC.

It should be noted that the delegates took advantage of the meeting to resolve a problem which gave rise to differences within the party. ” We tried to rectify certain misunderstandings in occurrence this provision which says that if the national President is absent where to prevent, the vice-presidents replace it. Some vice-presidents understood rather quickly that replacing means taking their place; we have tidied up “, underlined Me Jean-Claude Atsu Homaho 1st vice-president of the UFC. Me Jean-Claude Atsu Homawoo.

This UFC congress comes 13 years after the last one organized in 2010.

Atha Assan

