Gilding the pill

There are supportive governments, just as there are voracious ones.

The former are concerned with seeking resources to make investments in justice, health and education in order to improve the well-being of the societies they govern.

The latter are more obsessed with dispossessing their subjects with the desire to provide more resources to the treasury, resources that will later be diverted through a series of tricks to increase the personal coffers of corrupt politicians, for whom the word moral does not exist in the dictionary.

Whatever government governs us; Economic theory teaches us clearly and precisely what goods and services subject to taxes should be to achieve the greatest possible collection.

These goods and services are those whose demand is price inelastic, that is, goods and services that are so attractive that, regardless of whether their price increases due to a new tax, consumers will continue to buy and consume them.

Examples of this type of goods are numerous, but the most notable include alcohol, tobacco, drugs and the entire range of products and services that generate pleasure, that lead us to altered states of consciousness or simply provide us with moments of happiness, even if they are brief.

Yes, addictive goods and services… And “junk food” falls into this category!
The new “healthy tax” follows a strategy of this type.

Justifying this tax with the simplistic argument that it contributes to the health of Colombians is not only equivalent to “golden the pill” in every sense of the expression; but also to dramatically underestimate our intelligence.

