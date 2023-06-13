Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up ecosystem :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Gimhae Startup Forum launched

[김해=뉴시스] Reporter Kim Sang-woo = Gyeongnam Gimhae Biomedical Industry Promotion Agency (Chairman Hong Tae-yong, Gimhae Mayor) announced on the 13th that a startup forum was launched to vitalize the innovative startup ecosystem.

The Gimhae Startup Forum is composed of co-chairs Cheol-Min Chu (CEO of Minerva Edu) and Min-Bong Lee (CEO of Christine Company) and about 80 member companies. activate the business ecosystem.

Choo Cheol-min, co-chairman of the forum, said, “It has a special meaning because startups voluntarily promoted the launch of the forum.”

Co-Chair Lee Min-bong said, “Starting with the launching ceremony, we will work together to create meaningful things to vitalize startups, such as exchanges, commercialization, and investment attraction.”

Park Seong-ho, head of the Promotion Institute, said, “We sincerely congratulate the launch of the Gimhae Startup Forum, and we will actively support the forum so that it can become a benchmarking case nationwide.”

Hong Tae-yong, Mayor of Gimhae, said, “We expect that the launch of the forum will lead to more active exchanges between start-up companies and institutions, and we will do our best to make Gimhae a good city to start a business and a good city to do business.”

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]