(Source = Gimpo FC SNS)

Professional soccer team Gimpo FC apologized for the death of a youth player.

On the 17th, Seo Young-gil, CEO of Gimpo FC, said in an apology, “I express my deep condolences and apologies to the deceased player and his bereaved family in relation to the death of a young player.”

“The club founded a youth team (U-18) in January 2022 to establish a youth system according to the regulations of the Korea Professional Football Federation,” he explained, “while operating it, an unfortunate incident occurred in April of the same year.” .

The club said, “We tried to take action on the person concerned through the resolution of the Emergency Response Committee for the three leaders, but we sincerely apologize once again for not meeting the expectations of the bereaved family in the name of regulations and administration. I apologize,” he repeatedly apologized.

He then promised, “Although belatedly, in accordance with the wishes of the bereaved families, we have suspended the duties of the three controversial leaders, and we will deal with them strictly in the future to thoroughly finish them.”

Previously, in April of last year, Gimpo FC’s youth team player A ended his life in an extreme choice in a dormitory building.

At the time, Group A left a will of 5 A4 sheets on his SNS, and it was said that it contained the contents of the difficulties due to verbal abuse from coaches and other leaders and bullying from colleagues.

In response, civic groups have demanded prompt investigations and disciplinary action against the perpetrators, and the Korea Football Association plans to hold a fair committee on the 20th to finalize the final disciplinary action after deliberation twice.