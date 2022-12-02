Listen to the audio version of the article

“The performance of the economy continues to surprise in terms of resilience”. Looking ahead, “we cannot rule out a temporary decline in GDP in the first few months of the turn of the year”. «However, looking further – added Giorgetti – in the hypothesis that there are no new shocks we foresee that the economy picks up momentum in the course of 2023 also thanks to the impulse of the Pnrr». This was stated by Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti when illustrating the measures contained in the maneuver in hearings before the joint Budget Commissions of the House and Senate.

In this regard, the minister reiterated the importance “of accelerating the implementation of the Pnrr even in the presence of obstacles such as the rise in the prices of materials with its inevitable consequences on the final costs of public works”.

Court of Auditors, cash and pos measures inconsistent with Pnrr



“It should be noted that the raising of the payment ceiling and, in particular, the non-penalty of refusals to accept electronic payments of a certain amount may be inconsistent with the objective of combating tax evasion envisaged in the Pnrr and, in particular, with the reform 1.12 of the Pnrr (‘Tax Administration Reform’), in the context of which Mission 1 envisages specific measures aimed at ‘fighting tax evasion'”. This was stated by the president of coordination of the United Sections of the Court of Auditors, Enrico Flaccadoro in a hearing on the manoeuvre.

Giorgetti: no amnesty, it’s not government management

Returning to Giorgetti, the minister explained that the government has not “introduced any form of amnesty or amnesty, as has been erroneously claimed somewhere: no reductions in the amount of taxes due have been envisaged, nor limitations on the powers of control of the ‘Financial administration”.

«Available to correct distortions of extra profits»

As for the impact of extra profits on the public, “surely paying taxes doesn’t please anyone, but paying them in some distorted way – and there were already some sentences that went in this direction – prompted us to reform the measure on extra profits that will affect profits» said Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in response to the hearing. “We are available, in the context of the parliamentary examination, to correct any distortions,” he added.