Home News Giorgetti on Citizenship Income: “Possible revision for Flat tax resources”
News

Giorgetti on Citizenship Income: “Possible revision for Flat tax resources”

by admin
Giorgetti on Citizenship Income: “Possible revision for Flat tax resources”

To finance the flat tax “it may be that some economy” comes from the Citizenship Income or that “something can be financed”. Thus the Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti in the answers during the hearing on Nadef before the joint budget commissions of the Chamber and Senate, adding that the economic and financial planning document will be presented within a maximum of three weeks starting from now ». From that context he adds the number one of the Economy, “the gross maneuver will be very clear”. Then the expected steps on pensions. “The option to retire with 41 years of contributions – says Giancarlo Giorgetti – is not excluded but there must be some compensation under the item, it may be that some economy derives from citizenship income and some other from some other item “. Finally, the proposal. “We are evaluating the introduction of a sort of bonus or indemnity of up to three thousand euros by companies that want to help employees against high inflation in total exemption from contributions and taxes. The State will clearly recognize the effort made by companies. They presented it in Germany ”, and“ we will re-propose it as it is on our territory ”. Thus the Minister of Economy Giancarlo Giorgetti answering the questions of the parliamentarians during his hearing before the committees gathered on the Nadef.

See also  China Eastern Airline Repair Boeing Documentary Exposure Industry Surprised | Flight MU5735 | CCTV Documentary | Sky

You may also like

Three women on the front lines against guns...

7 people detained in the case of Dabai...

Treviso, written No vax against the mayor Conte

Nardella: “The bronze statues discovered in San Casciano...

2 new cases of new coronary pneumonia virus...

Attempted theft at the Osteria all’Agricoltura, the thieves...

The 5th Anniversary of China International Import Expo:...

Burning in the inn, the hotelier: years of...

Citizenship income, Calderone holds back the League’s grip:...

Is Europe ready for a second Trump era?...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy