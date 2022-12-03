“We are carrying out a painful intervention on non-minimum pensions, but which corrects the trend” of pension expenditure by around 10 billion over the three years. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti intervenes during his hearing on the maneuver in the joint Budget commissions of the House and Senate. And still on the subject of pensions, he then added: “I would have preferred not to do it but in the absence of this, the squaring of the circle could not have taken place”.

The cash ceiling and the Pos

Another thorny issue is the ceiling on cash, which from 1 January will be raised to 5,000 euros. An issue that has raised many controversies and criticisms. “On cash, we took the average ceiling between those in the EU who have 0 and those who have 10 thousand euros,” explained Giorgetti who then faced another obstacle, that of limiting the use of the POS. a joke is allowed: «I’ll say it with a joke: you change restaurants. I believe that if all those who find restaurateurs or merchants who do not charge with the Pos change restaurant, the answer would be that all the shops would have one ». Giorgetti thus intervened in the response to the findings made by Luigi Marattin of Italia Viva on the rule which provides for no penalties for merchants who do not charge up to 60 euros with the Pos.

In five years we will extend the flat tax and wedge cut

The intervention on the flat tax “is part of the five-year mandate and therefore there will be a way to extend it to the self-employed and employees, the deputy minister Maurizio Leo is absolutely committed to this”. Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said this when answering questions about the manoeuvre, during the hearing. Cutting the contribution wedge “is widely requested and very important, but it costs much more than the flat tax, we have refinanced and increased it, it remains one of the pillars of the government’s program and the goal is to reduce the wedge by 5%, the bill budget is heading towards this,” he added.