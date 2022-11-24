“We have done a lot. But there is a lot of work to do. Then we know that the question is much broader ». Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaking at the conference on the results of the Feminicide Commission, on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. “The rapes of war are a weapon of possession and are used as a weapon – observed the premier -. In some cases there are forms of violence that are justified with faith and culture, and we have to deal with these changes”.

«The story that struck me the most», continued the premier, «is that of Anastasia Alashri: a beautiful, blue-eyed, red-haired, 23-year-old Ukrainian woman who was fleeing the war, had taken refuge in Fano, but fought another war, a victim of violence had reported her husband, the code red goes off, then she goes home to get what she needed and is killed with three stab wounds, packed and abandoned». “Many women – she recalls – do not have the courage to report, we must intervene on this, many do not report because they hope that man will change, others because they do not have economic resources, others because there are children who they think they can preserve”.

“What I can and want to do by participating in this event is to say that the Italian government intends to capitalize on the work done by the commission,” said the premier. «We are very focused on the matter of the fight against violence against women and gender discrimination but all the work done with this report which contains many extremely interesting ideas for the work to be done together with the parliament on the legislative level, but also on the campaigning level it’s a vital job.”

“I gladly accepted the invitation”, on the eve of the international day against violence against women “because I think that the work that the commission has carried out should be respected with extreme care, because it was carried out together”, underlining that it is a a “mainly cultural problem, the reasons for which must be investigated and understood and by trying to understand whether the rules are adequate, just, applied in the best way”. «This is the work that the commission has done and which, from my point of view, must continue. I am proud that just today the Senate approved the institution of the bicameral investigation a few weeks after the beginning of the legislature, “a signal of attention from the whole Parliament across the board”.