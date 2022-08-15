On the Friday before the Italian elections, on September 23, a new big strike for the climate will be held throughout Italy and around the world. In our country it will have a double value: not only to raise public awareness on the ongoing climate emergency, but also to put pressure on the vote at the polls to be directed towards forces that put the fight against the climate crisis first. Also for this reason the Italian Fridays For Future immediately signed the appeal “A vote for the climate”. Among the activists most committed to the request for a “public confrontation between Fridays For Future and parties to talk about climate and social inequalities”, there is Giorgio Briziotwenty years old from the Turin section.

Why is it crucial to adhere to the scientists’ appeal?

«One of our mottos has always been“ United behind the science ”, united behind science. The scientific community is united and agrees both on the anthropogenic origin of global warming and on the fact that there is now very little time to brake. Here, just for this, everyone should sign. “

Especially in view of the elections, which you call the first “climatic”.

«Green & Blue is an important and strong initiative to put the climate issue at the top of the political agenda. The legislature that will be formed coincides with the last few years to stem the emergency in good time, 6 years and 11 months due to the exhaustion of the carbon budget. We really want them to be climatic elections ».

Do you also have a program?

“We are working on a series of proposals that we will make and yes, our program will come out.”

What do you ask of those who are candidates to lead the country?

“What we need now is an open, public and national confrontation with political forces. We have appointed eight spokespersons: they are all and all available, what are the political forces waiting for? ».

In the confrontation you are asking, will you bring concrete proposals?

«Our proposals will be concrete, disruptive, at the root of the problem, and will also try to indicate the ways on how to find funds to support them. One of these will certainly be free public transport. On how to finance them, we are reasoning. From the latest IPCC report we know that 10% of the richest families on the planet emit between 34% and 45% of climate-altering emissions due to domestic consumption, while 50% of the poor contribute only between 12 and 15% . In Italy there is a 0.2% with assets exceeding 5 million euros while in the country a state of very advanced poverty continues. For us it is necessary to tax the richest ».

A sort of “climatic heritage”?

“Yes, it could, even if we didn’t call it that. We believe that addressing people with assets over 5 million euros should be a must. In addition, there is a discourse on extra profits: for example those of Eni, which still insists on fossil fuels, have increased by 700% in recent years, also profiting from war and energy prices and must therefore be taxed and recovered ».

Among your proposals also the short working week.

«All our ideas are connected to the climate and against social inequalities. We have ideas regarding minimum wages, water, social housing, energy communities and yes, even a short working week ».

You have already said that you will vote according to the schedules. Is there any party closer to you today?

“We want politics, parties, to discuss solutions to the climate crisis with us: then we will read the programs and choose the polls accordingly. We may also find positions closer to ours, but we will certainly not do an endorsement. The center-right in the government? Some statements leave us perplexed, such as Salvini’s willingness to re-propose Cingolani who for us, between false promises and a change of pace and paradigm announced but not happened, was a minister of “ecological fiction”. And then there are parties deeply linked to the fossil fuel lobbies, the same ones that hinder the change we would like: from a necessary new law on citizenship to quality public health, passing through the rights of the LGBTQIA + community, gender violence, relief at sea, the fight against illegal hiring, the legalization of cannabis, euthanasia. We repeat it, we are here, let’s discuss it for the good of Italy and the people who are already suffering the consequences of the climate crisis in our country ».