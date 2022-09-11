Home News Giovanardi and Santolini present a complaint to stop the episode of Peppa Pig with two mothers
Giovanardi and Santolini present a complaint to stop the episode of Peppa Pig with two mothers

Giovanardi and Santolini present a complaint to stop the episode of Peppa Pig with two mothers

The former president of the Families Forum Luisa Santolini and the former Minister with responsibility for family policies Carlo Giovanardi presented a formal complaint to the Committee for the Application of the Media and Minors Self-Regulation Code, which is based in the Ministry of Economic Development. In the exposition Giovanardi and Santolini highlight how the broadcasting on Italian media of an episode of the Peppa Pig series, intended for early childhood, in which a new character is inserted, the son of two supposed mothers and no fathers, has been announced by many.

In the exposed Giovanardi and Santolini then specify that in the Italian legislation in force, in application of constitutional principles, heterologous fertilization is allowed only between a man and a woman while recourse to the so-called rented uterus is a criminal offense: therefore they cannot exist. neither in nature nor legally two mothers, while in reality to conceive a child there is a father whose genetic patrimony has been used. Recent episodes of judicial news, Giovanardi and Santolini recall, have also shown how procuring children abroad, with behaviors that are illegal or criminal in Italy, then determine situations of which children are victims when, for example, judicial conflicts break out between the two women who commissioned them, while the real father and the woman who gave birth to them remain unknown.

Giovanardi and Santolini then underline that the laws in force in Italy must be respected and it is up to Parliament to eventually change them and not to cartoons, especially if the latter are aimed at the real victims of these blatant illegalities. All this premised Giovanardi and Santolini asked that the Committee, based on its competences, enforce the Code of self-regulation, preventing the broadcast of that episode of Peppa Pig or possibly sanctioning the broadcaster that broadcasts it, also in the light of the provisions of Article 414 of the Criminal Code.

