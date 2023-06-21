Home » Giovanni Cuda is the new Rector of the University of Catanzaro – Calabria
News

Giovanni Cuda is the new Rector of the University of Catanzaro – Calabria

Giovanni Cuda is the new Rector of the University of Catanzaro – Calabria

Elected with 90% of the vote. The other candidate was Stefano Alcaro

(ANSA) – CATANZARO, JUNE 21 – Giovanni Cuda is the new Rector of the Magna Graecia University of Catanzaro. Full Professor of Molecular Biology, Cuda will remain in office until 2029.
The new Rector, 61 years old, originally from Andali, in the province of Catanzaro, obtained 90% of the votes, overtaking the other candidate, Stefano Alcaro, full professor of Pharmaceutical Chemistry.
Cuda takes over from Giovambattista De Sarro, professor of Pharmacology, who has been Rector since 2017.

The new Rector, whose election was proclaimed by the Electoral Commission, will take office on November 1st. Elections were also held today for the new Department Directors, who will take office in October and will remain in office until 2026. For the Department of Medical and Surgical Sciences, Arturo Pujia was elected, Full Professor of Dietetic Sciences and Techniques and Director of the School of Specialization in Food Sciences, who takes over from Antonio Gambardella. In the Department of Experimental and Clinical Medicine, Giuseppe Viglietto gives way to Pasquale Mastroroberto, Full Professor of Cardiac Surgery, while Francesco Luzza, Full Professor of Gastrology, remains at the Department of Health Sciences. At the head of the Department of Law, Economics and Sociology comes Aquila Villella, full professor of private law.

