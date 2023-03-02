Home News Giovanni Raspini lights up beauty with fireworks
Giovanni Raspini lights up beauty with fireworks

‘Fireworks’ collection by Giovanni Raspini

For the new spring/summer 2023 collection Giovanni Raspini put everything on light. The Tuscan designer has decided to make brightness the priority element of his proposals, in continuity with what has already begun in previous seasons. “The more figurative features become less evident to leave room for an expressive range without frills. Giovanni Raspini thus accompanies those who wear their jewels to experience on their skin a path that moves between light and shadow, chiaroscuro that reflect a personal emotional research “, explains the company in a note.
There are four collections proposed: Millefiori, Stone, Optical and Fireworks.

The latter, made of burnished silver with completely hand-modeled elements, is an explosion of light and color, thanks to the union of burnished silver with mystic quartz with a rainbow effect. In this collection, just like a firework, the brightness of the silver combines with the iridescent colors of the stones. Fireworks comes in a large necklace, a pendant, two rings, two bracelets, and two earrings.

Fireworks is also the protagonist of the new campaign interpreted by the Ukrainian model Nastya Abramova immortalized by the photographer Lucia Giacani and by the director Marco Gradaraauthor of the TV commercial, assisted by the director of photography Diego Diaz.

