To overcome conflicting opinions on environmental authorizations or the Superintendencies for investments of the Pnrr “the government could activate the extraordinary procedure that allows the Council of Ministers to quickly approve the work or start the process to activate the replacement powers”: on infrastructures, if needed, but also – as it has already done – on renewable energy plants such as wind and photovoltaic, today even more urgent. The Minister of Infrastructures and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovannini, of the recent debate on the PNRR captures this aspect above all: accelerating implementation. “I want to hope – he says – that these powers are considered to be of ordinary administration so that the CDM, if necessary in the next two months, can take decisions of this type”. But he does not shy away from the other questions on the NRP.

Minister Giovannini, Commissioner Gentiloni says that something can be changed in the NRP, evaluating it on a case-by-case basis, always with a view to speeding up the implementation of the Plan and not distorting it. Do you register delays or impediments that already lead us to say what would be useful to change?

Gentiloni confirms what I myself had reported months ago. What I can tell you is that, in light of what is happening in the world, no one can argue that our infrastructure investment choices are ‘wrong’: ports, high-speed and regional railways in the South, intermodality, ecological replacement of buses, urban regeneration are all necessary choices all the more taking into account the effects of war and the energy crisis. In the same way I say that the difficulties that have arisen, for example inflation and cost growth, do not at the moment lead us to declare any of the planned investments unrealizable. The delays that have occurred are contained and reabsorbable.

But if these limited delays were confirmed, wouldn’t it be rational for the EU to allow some flexibility on the timing of implementation?

I think it would be rational, on a case-by-case basis, as Gentiloni said. Brussels has all the information available to evaluate the path of each individual work. Certainly it would not be impossible to grant a few more months, for example, to perform a test for the entry into operation of a railway, but changing the works to be carried out on the run would require a very long time, incompatible with 2026. What could be done without impacting timing is, for example, giving up a complex project and ordering more electric buses, which is relatively easy. But here, beyond the agreement to be found with the other countries, an assessment must be made of maintaining the balance between the various Missions of the NRP.