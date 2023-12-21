Girl (4) saves mom’s life by calling emergency services and performing CPR: “Mom is no longer breathing”

British Daisy Hamer (5) has received an award for bravery after saving her mother’s life last year. Daisy, then four years old, called the emergency services after her mother fainted.

Mom Aimee (40) lives with a long-term heart condition, vitamin deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. As a result, she struggles with dizziness and extreme fatigue every day. If the symptoms become too severe, she may even faint. “That’s why I taught my children to call 911 in an emergency.”

On May 23, 2022 around 2 p.m., Aimee went to bed after not feeling well. She gave her smartphone to Daisy to keep her busy, but then disaster struck. Daisy discovered that her mother had stopped breathing. The then four-year-old girl immediately called the emergency services.

“I have rarely had a caller at such a young age who was so confident and could explain very precisely where she lived,” says Philip, who answered her on the phone that afternoon. Aimee had taught her children to memorize the address through a rhyme. That paid off.

While Philip was on the phone with Daisy, he explained to her how to perform CPR. Together they started CPR until the ambulance arrived on the scene. “When we got there, Daisy was able to tell us what diseases her mother was suffering from, which made it easier for us to provide the right care,” says one of the caregivers. “It is certainly because of Daisy’s quick and correct response that her mother is now in such a good condition.”

© Daisy receives the award together with her mother in the presence of two caregivers who helped her at the time

© Vlnr: Molly (2), mama Aimee (39), Daisy (4)

Share this: Facebook

X

