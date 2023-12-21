Home » Girl (4) saves mom’s life by calling emergency services and performing CPR: “Mom is no longer breathing”
News

Girl (4) saves mom’s life by calling emergency services and performing CPR: “Mom is no longer breathing”

by admin

British Daisy Hamer (5) has received an award for bravery after saving her mother’s life last year. Daisy, then four years old, called the emergency services after her mother fainted.

Mom Aimee (40) lives with a long-term heart condition, vitamin deficiency and iron deficiency anemia. As a result, she struggles with dizziness and extreme fatigue every day. If the symptoms become too severe, she may even faint. “That’s why I taught my children to call 911 in an emergency.”

On May 23, 2022 around 2 p.m., Aimee went to bed after not feeling well. She gave her smartphone to Daisy to keep her busy, but then disaster struck. Daisy discovered that her mother had stopped breathing. The then four-year-old girl immediately called the emergency services.

“I have rarely had a caller at such a young age who was so confident and could explain very precisely where she lived,” says Philip, who answered her on the phone that afternoon. Aimee had taught her children to memorize the address through a rhyme. That paid off.

While Philip was on the phone with Daisy, he explained to her how to perform CPR. Together they started CPR until the ambulance arrived on the scene. “When we got there, Daisy was able to tell us what diseases her mother was suffering from, which made it easier for us to provide the right care,” says one of the caregivers. “It is certainly because of Daisy’s quick and correct response that her mother is now in such a good condition.”

© Daisy receives the award together with her mother in the presence of two caregivers who helped her at the time

See also  'Floating' gymnast stuns everyone: “How is that even possible?”

© Vlnr: Molly (2), mama Aimee (39), Daisy (4)

You may also like

Chamber requests State Security investigation into Steven Creyelman,...

They are looking for the driver who caused...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: We hope that the...

around 700,000 euros are expected

Landy Torres seeks to promote more industrial areas...

Almost a third of the homeless in the...

These are the holidays of 2024 in Colombia

The Central Rural Work Conference was held in...

RWE – Another ramp-up expected Page 1

THEY REPORT IN CURUGUATY THAT A DISTRIBUTOR OF...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy