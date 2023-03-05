After four days under medical observation, 11-year-old María de los Ángeles García Flórez lost her life after being injured in a fire at her home located in La Nevada, northwest of Valledupar.

The little girl presented health complications at the Costa de Barranquilla Clinic due to the third-degree burns she suffered on 70% of her body.

She had been referred to that care center by the Rosario Pumarejo de López de Valledupar Hospital for the events recorded on March 1.

That day, her home located on 5H street suffered a raging fire that destroyed a large part of the girl’s family’s belongings.

“Three rooms were compromised and when we arrived at the site we did not find people or the owner of the house to collect exact information about them. What we heard from the neighbors is that four people lived in the house, two adults and two minors, who were affected by the fire and smoke,” said Corporal Juan Pablo Vega, head of the Fire Department crew when he attended the emergency.

The neighbors transferred the family to the Eduardo Arredondo Daza based in the La Nevada neighborhood where they gave them first aid and then referred them to various care centers.

The Fire Department was in charge of putting out the flames so that it did not affect the surrounding houses.

THE OTHER WOUNDED

Due to the emergency, the mother and sisters of the minor were also injured: Dolka García, 51, with burns on 18% of her body, Steffany García Flórez, 22, and Yisaad Tamara García, both with 40% burns. . All are under observation at the High Complexity Caribbean Clinic in the capital of Cesar.

Added to the tragedy is that the family lost almost everything due to the fire. “The roof of the three rooms burned, everything collapsed and the belongings they had inside, almost nothing was left,” said firefighter Elkin Ávila.

The relief agency still does not know the exact reason for the emergency.