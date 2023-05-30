Girl lost in the waters of the Lao river while rafting – Calabria

news-txt”>

A girl is missing after falling into the waters of the Lao river, in the territory of Laino Borgo, in the province of Cosenza, while she was rafting with a group of friends. The young woman fell from the dinghy she was on due to the swollen waters of the river.

Three other boys, who also ended up in the water, were recovered. On site, for research, the personnel of the Alpine River Speleo Nucleus and the firefighters. The group of boys, about forty in all, are between 16 and 17 years old. At the moment, the young people are all in safety in an inaccessible area and will be evacuated via a path.