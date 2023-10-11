Girl on bike attacked with helmet blows in Palermo – News

She was also beaten with helmets by four boys while she was returning home. It happened in via Roma in Palermo in the late afternoon two days ago. For no reason, the 23-year-old girl while listening to music with headphones was hit by slaps that made her fall from her bike.





While he was on the ground the victim was hit by a helmet blow. The young woman said that she was hit by two couples of boys who ran away after the attack. The victim filed a complaint with the police.





Images from video surveillance systems were acquired to try to trace the four attackers.





The young woman is certain that she does not know them and does not know why she was attacked.



