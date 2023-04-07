The Bogotá authorities, specifically the Police or the Prosecutor’s Office, have not ruled, but prompt news is expected, because, with the motorcycle and the license plates, it is a matter of hours for the man to be found or decide to turn himself in.

Return Plan in Bogota

The Traffic Police already announced that this Sunday, April 9, it will implement a reversible, thus allowing vehicular flow in one direction, from Fusagasugá to Bogotá, between 12 noon and 10 at night.

For users of the Bogotá-Girardot highway, the alternatives Sibaté-San Miguel-Fusagasugá or Mesitas del Colegio-Viotá-Girardot are enabled.

Return Plan with peak and regional plate

From the Bogota Mobility Secretariat it was established that the return to the capital of the country will take place with the presence of the regional pick and plate that, according to the entity, works as follows:

The regional peak and plate works on the last day of all the long weekends or when established by the District, in the nine entrance corridors to Bogotá.