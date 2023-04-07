Home News Girl was hit by a motorcyclist on July 20
News

Girl was hit by a motorcyclist on July 20

by admin
Girl was hit by a motorcyclist on July 20

Girl was hit by a motorcyclist on July 20

Credits:
Editing – Kienyke

In it 20 de Julio neighborhood (Bogota) The impact of a motorcyclist with a girl running out of a blind spot was recorded. The subject fled on foot and authorities have not found him.

It should be noted that the minor’s state of health is not newsworthy, since it has not been clarified how she is.

The Bogotá authorities, specifically the Police or the Prosecutor’s Office, have not ruled, but prompt news is expected, because, with the motorcycle and the license plates, it is a matter of hours for the man to be found or decide to turn himself in.

Return Plan in Bogota

The Traffic Police already announced that this Sunday, April 9, it will implement a reversible, thus allowing vehicular flow in one direction, from Fusagasugá to Bogotá, between 12 noon and 10 at night.

For users of the Bogotá-Girardot highway, the alternatives Sibaté-San Miguel-Fusagasugá or Mesitas del Colegio-Viotá-Girardot are enabled.

Return Plan with peak and regional plate

From the Bogota Mobility Secretariat it was established that the return to the capital of the country will take place with the presence of the regional pick and plate that, according to the entity, works as follows:

The regional peak and plate works on the last day of all the long weekends or when established by the District, in the nine entrance corridors to Bogotá.

From 12:00 noon to 4:00 pm, only vehicles with license plates ending in an even number are allowed to enter Bogotá, and, if

You may also like

21 guides were retained for 18 hours

Do not miss the Seventh edition of the...

“Have to find the balance again”: DFB team...

Trial of former comptroller Carlos Pólit is postponed...

Riosucio: $4,498 million for IE La Presentación

Foreign media focus on Macron’s visit to China:...

Career orientation for the book and media industry...

Stations of the Cross takes place today in...

Donald Trump did not make plans for the...

First Commonwealth to Host First Quarter 2023 Earnings...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy