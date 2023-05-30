Girls’ personal hygiene on my sensitivity day

Electronic science – Muhammad Kamashin The Regional Directorate of the Ministry of National Education in Larache commemorated the International Day of Personal Hygiene during the menstrual cycle, in the preparatory secondary school Youssef Ben Tachfin, in the rural commune of Souk El Talaba, Larache Province, on Saturday May 27, 2023, in the presence of central officials of UNICEF, the Ministry of National Education, and the Regional Academy of Education and Training Tangier Tetouan Al Hoceima, Regional Director of National Education in Larache, Health Delegates, Public Prosecutor’s Office in Ksar El Kebir, Head of the Student Market and his deputies, administrative and educational frameworks and the Educational Supervision Authority, representatives of the concerned educational institutions, associations of mothers, fathers and parents of students ….

The organization of this awareness-raising educational day comes based on the requirements of the partnership between the Ministry of National Education, Primary Education and Sports and UNICEF with the support of the Principality of Monaco, and within the framework of implementing a program to support adolescents and youth during their transition from adolescence to adulthood, according to what was stated in the speech of the Regional Director of the Ministry National education in front of the participants and beneficiaries of the services of this awareness station, in which 12 concerned educational institutions participated.

In his speech, the Regional Director of the Ministry of National Education expressed his happiness while he was participating in the activities of the awareness day about the personal hygiene of girls, and considered the outcome of the project very positive, and he took advantage of it as an opportunity to thank all the institutional partners and others for their support and follow-up of the project… .

Addressing all the participants in the awareness day, the Regional Director mentioned the axes of the project that brings together the Ministry of National Education, the Public Prosecution Office and UNICEF, namely:

– An axis from the young person to the young person who succeeded in integrating the young people into the educational system, and took it as an opportunity to thank the Public Prosecution and the rest of the parties for their help and contribution to achieving this achievement…

– Digital resources for the benefit of the handicapped segment (the experience of Northern Risana)

– The theme of personal hygiene during menstruation targeting 12 educational institutions.

Al-Sabd, the regional director, concluded his speech with his admiration for the beneficiaries’ ownership of the concept of the project, which resulted in a practical guide that contributed to changing representations about menstruation and correcting some misconceptions.

This festive festival was characterized by the presentation and daring of the practical guide on personal hygiene and the organization of an exhibition on the subject, as well as the framing of two workshops on the subject of mobilization and awareness for the benefit of mothers and fathers about the importance of personal hygiene for girls during the period of menstruation in improving the education of their daughters and fighting school dropout, especially the girl in the middle villager

In her statement to the newspaper “Al-Alam”, Professor Hajar Al-Mansouri, Head of the Department of Supervision of Educational Institutions and Guidance in the Directorate of Larache, appreciated the experience of the work of UNICEF Morocco and the Ministry of National Education.

The Directorate of Evaluation and Organization of School Life and Joint Trainings between Academies and the Public Prosecution Office, where a guide to personal hygiene during menstruation was downloaded and produced in all the institutions hosting the project in the academies of Tangier-Tetouan-Al-Hoceima and Marrakech-Safi….

Regarding the outcome in the Larache Directorate, Ms. Mansouri added that 868 schoolgirls benefited from the services of a group of workshops, and 510 mothers were contacted, with the support of the authorities at their various administrative and parliamentary levels. Handmade products were also produced within the framework of educational clubs in educational institutions and second-generation institutions. All this is new in order to combat school dropout among girls…..