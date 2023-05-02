Giro: Cairo, the Government makes the race feel important – Cycling

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 02 – “The Giro d’Italia is the toughest race in the world in the most beautiful country in the world. We have an extraordinary tool for tourism and it is a pleasure that the Government has had this sensitivity on how much the event can do for our country, spreading our beauties all over the world and attracting tourists”. This was stated by the president of RCS, Urbano Cairo, during the press conference “The 106th Giro d’Italia, a showcase for Italian know-how” underway at the Farnesina.



"Italy, by using the Giro well, can do a lot in terms of tourism – he added – I am grateful to the Government which makes the Giro feel like an important asset". The conclusion is on the popularity of the Giro: "It is seen in 200 countries around the world and also for this reason we have improved the TV footage for greater spectacularity. Finally I see it as a stage race like the Giro which in Italy has an incredible popular following".


