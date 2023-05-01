Giro: Ciccone has to give up, my heart breaks – Abruzzo

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 30 – Giulio Ciccone from Abruzzo will not participate in the 106th Giro d’Italia which will start next Saturday, May 6, from his region. His team, Trek-Segafredo, made it known by informing that the decision was taken today, by mutual agreement, by the rider and the team, after acknowledging the persistence of the symptoms of the covid-19, as well as the continuous test positivity. “Giving up the Giro breaks my heart. I can’t find any other words to describe my feelings right now,” Ciccone said.



“I would have tackled my favorite race after the best start to the season of my career – continued the rider -. I would have started from home, from my Abruzzo; a historic event, indeed unique. Everything was perfect and then… I mean, it seems absurd. I have to swallow a bitter pill and the thought of what I could have done in this Giro will stay in my mind for a long time. It’s a difficult decision, but I have to accept the fact and look beyond it. As soon as I get back to racing I will turn this disappointment into determination.” .



Ciccone had tested positive for the first time last Monday, in a test carried out the day after the Liège-Bastogne-Liège, which ended in 13th place and since then various ailments have prevented him from training. (HANDLE).

