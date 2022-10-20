BORGOFRANCO D’IVREA. Borgofranco will be the smallest of the stage cities of the Giro 2023, with its 3,600 inhabitants; this obviously excluding the extra-urban realities such as Lake Laceno, the Tre Cime di Lavaredo or Campo Imperatore: just more populous is Sabbio Chiese, in the province of Brescia, with its 3915 citizens. Tarvisio (Udine) exceeds 4,000 by a few units, then you climb towards the most populous centers, until you reach the provincial capitals such as Teramo, Salerno, Terni, Bergamo and the two “pink metropolises” of 2023, Naples and Rome. The charm of the Giro d’Italia is also this: its ability to unite, with a “pink thread”, small towns and cities known everywhere, the same ability that the race has to go from the beaches to the peaks, from the plains to the hills. The three Piedmontese stages are an example: on Wednesday 17 May we will start from the sea of ​​Camaiore to arrive in Tortona, the next day the hills will be the protagonists and on Friday 19 we will overcome the 2000 quota twice, starting from Borgofranco. In the more than one-hundred-year history of the Giro d’Italia, the smallest town to have hosted a stage is from Piedmont, Castellania: the town of Fausto Coppi, which today boasts 62 inhabitants, was the site of the start of the fraction towards Biella in 2017. A truly record hard to beat.