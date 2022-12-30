Ten years later, the Tour of Italy will return to the feet of Three peaks of Lavaredo. He will do it on Friday 26 maggio with the stage Longarone – Three Peaks, a fraction of 182 kilometers and 5,400 meters in altitude (in addition to the final climb, the cyclists will also have to climb the Campolongo, Valparola, Giau and Tre Croci passes) which will take the pink race for the eighth time to the 2,333 meters above sea level of the Auronzo refuge . Just the Auronzo refuge was the scene, on Friday 30 December, of the presentation of the Città di Tappa logo. An extremely suggestive location to kick off the countdown in view of the appointment with the “queen stage” of Giro number 106, a stage in which the Corsa Rosa will return to the foot of one of the most iconic peaks of the Dolomites, on a milestone among the most prestigious in the history of the Giro, ten years after that 25 May 2013, the day that saw the triumph of Vincenzo Nibali (in the pink jersey) under a heavy snowfall. They also attended the presentation of the Città di Città logo Massimo Casagrandevice president of Cai di Auronzo, the reality that manages the Auronzo refuge, e Gabriel Tonon, owner of San Gabriel, the official beer of the Giro d’Italia. In the evening, a Mount Acutethe ski resort of Auronzo, the pink torchlight vigil was held by the instructors of the Auronzo-Misurina Ski School

