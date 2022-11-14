They wait for him in front of the town hall as proud as the Friulians know how to be when they do things right. Yes, because the arrangement of the road from Valsaisera leading to Lussari was completed in time, just a few days before the first snow fell on the summit. And those terrifying 8 km on May 27 will be the scene of the time trial from Tarvisio that will decide the Giro d’Italia 2023. The point of the situation, 194 days from the climb, with Mauro Vegni and Andrea Cainero (Video interview by Antonio Simeoli)

02:47