Giro d’Italia: Buitrago, the best Colombian

In stage 8 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia, the cyclist Santiago Buitrago, from the Bahrain Victorious team, was the best Colombian and managed to move up two positions in the general classification, ranking 17th.

For his part, Rigoberto Urán from the EF Education EasyPost team is in 23rd place, 4 minutes and 26 seconds behind the leader Andreas Leknessund from Team DSM.

Although the winner of the stage was Ben Healy from EF Education-EasyPost and the Slovenian Primoz Roglic reduced time to Remco Evenepoel from Soudal Quick Step, Colombia’s eyes were on the national ‘beetles’ who had a good day in the mountains.

In the general classification, the leader is still Andreas Leknessund from Team DSM with a time of 33 hours, 52 minutes and 10 seconds. Soudal Quick Step’s Remco Evenepoel takes second place, 8 seconds behind, followed by Jumbo Visma’s Primoz Roglic, 38 seconds behind. Also in the top 10 are other outstanding cyclists such as João Almeida from UAE Team Emirates, Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart from INEOS Grenadiers, among others.

The ninth stage of the 2023 Giro d’Italia will take place this Sunday, May 14, and will have a 35-kilometer route, which will be decisive for the cyclists in the fight for the lead in the general classification. The individual time trial, which will take place from Savignano Sul Ruicone to Cesena, will be a real challenge for the competitors and an opportunity for the Colombians to show their strength.

