Giro d’Italia in Oropa, the historic procession anticipated – News

The procession to the sanctuary of Oropa, a tradition that dates back to 1600 and is so dear to the people of Biella, will be brought forward to Saturday 4 May. The decision was made since the Giro d’Italia cycling stage on May 5th arrives in Oropa.





The administration of the sanctuary puts an end to the controversies that had been raised precisely due to the concomitance of the two events.





“Having taken note of the sporting event towards which satisfaction is expressed for the promotion of the territory and the Sanctuary itself, despite the regret for the lack of timely involvement and in the desire to maintain the tradition dating back to 1600 and dear to the population of Biella – yes reads in a note – it was decided to carry out the procession and the Holy Evening Mass in front of the Virgin Mary at 6pm on Saturday 4 May 2023, already falling within the scope of Sunday celebrations”.





The advance of the procession was decided in a meeting chaired by bishop Roberto Farinella in his capacity as president of the Board of Directors of Oropa with the managing directors Don Stefano Vaudano and Giancarlo Macchetto and the rector Don Michele Berchi.



breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

