Giro d’Italia, rich calendar of events in Vasto

The calendar of events scheduled in Vasto for the Giro d’Italia was presented this afternoon in the Sala del Gonfalone in the Town Hall.

“It is a program full of initiatives scheduled in Vasto Marina and in the historic center for the whole week prior to the arrival of the Giro d’Italia caravan. This season – said the commissioner of Tourism Licia Fioravante – it is a great appointment that the municipal administration wanted to guarantee to the citizens and tourists present in the city to enjoy this show”.

“Vasto will host the pink caravan and it will be – added the councilor for Sport Charles Della Penna – protagonist of the long route of the Giro d’Italia together with four other cities. On 7 May from 19:30 in Vasto Marina there will be the opportunity to attend a truly exciting show for families and children”.

The Councilor for Commerce and School Policies Anna Bosco he invited citizens and merchants to decorate their windows and balconies in pink on the occasion of the Giro d’Italia. The form to be delivered by 10.00 on 5 May 2023 to participate in the initiative is available on the Municipality of Vasto website.

“The city schools will be closed so that – concluded Anna Bosco – students too can participate in the Giro d’Italia event”.

The Councilor for Maintenance Services also attended the press conference Alessandro d’Elisa, who highlighted the interventions carried out in recent days for the Vasto stage, and the city councilor Francis DelViscio. The pink Bagnante label created for the occasion by the Sergio Del Casale winery was also presented.