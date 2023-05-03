Home » Giro d’Italia, rich calendar of events in Vasto
News

Giro d’Italia, rich calendar of events in Vasto

by admin
Giro d’Italia, rich calendar of events in Vasto

The calendar of events scheduled in Vasto for the Giro d’Italia was presented this afternoon in the Sala del Gonfalone in the Town Hall.
“It is a program full of initiatives scheduled in Vasto Marina and in the historic center for the whole week prior to the arrival of the Giro d’Italia caravan. This season – said the commissioner of Tourism Licia Fioravante – it is a great appointment that the municipal administration wanted to guarantee to the citizens and tourists present in the city to enjoy this show”.

“Vasto will host the pink caravan and it will be – added the councilor for Sport Charles Della Penna – protagonist of the long route of the Giro d’Italia together with four other cities. On 7 May from 19:30 in Vasto Marina there will be the opportunity to attend a truly exciting show for families and children”.

The Councilor for Commerce and School Policies Anna Bosco he invited citizens and merchants to decorate their windows and balconies in pink on the occasion of the Giro d’Italia. The form to be delivered by 10.00 on 5 May 2023 to participate in the initiative is available on the Municipality of Vasto website.

“The city schools will be closed so that – concluded Anna Bosco – students too can participate in the Giro d’Italia event”.

The Councilor for Maintenance Services also attended the press conference Alessandro d’Elisa, who highlighted the interventions carried out in recent days for the Vasto stage, and the city councilor Francis DelViscio. The pink Bagnante label created for the occasion by the Sergio Del Casale winery was also presented.

See also  Olympics, all the Azzurri in Tokyo: 384 Italians qualified

You may also like

Jorge Celedón, begins by sweeping his tour ‘Que...

Many of us have trauma, regardless of what...

Authorities managed to recover several stolen motorcycles in...

The All-China Youth Federation of the Central Committee...

60% of Salvadorans believe that the country’s economy...

Photo contest on sustainable tourism in the Adriatic...

Conservative Party declares itself independent from the Petro...

The end of the postwar period and the...

“With the go-ahead from the CDM to DPR...

Modernizing Valledupar’s delayed public lighting requires $60,000 million

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy