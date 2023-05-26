Giro: in Longarone with Nibali the memory of the Vajont tragedy – Cycling

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LONGARONE (BELLUNO), MAY 26 – The Giro d’Italia paid homage to the victims of the Vajont tragedy, with a brief moment of reflection of a delegation from the race together with Vincenzo Nibali, the mayor of Longarone (Belluno) Roberto Padrin and the president of Veneto, Luca Zaia.



The commemoration was held in the cemetery of the victims, in the hamlet of Fortogna. “In here – said Zaia – there are 1,910 memorial stones, they recall the dead of Vajont, that 9 October 1963, but it is also the memory of what the relationship between man and nature must be. Man is not invincible before nature, man must have a relationship of respect with nature, and I think this reasoning is now everyday life, we must carry it forward and above all spread it today on the territory”, he concluded. (HANDLE).

