Giro: Mattarella crowns Roglic, “spectacular day” – Cycling

The final stage of the Giro d’Italia in Rome crowns Primoz Roglic as winner of the 106th edition after yesterday’s masterpiece in the uphill time trial on Monte Lussari, and greets Mark Cavendish who, 15 years after his first stage victory in the pink race, takes the last stage of the 2023 edition, 17th success in the Giro, thus taking his leave in the best way: in fact, he will leave the competitive activity at the end of the season. Under the gaze of the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella, who first applauded the whole group upon arrival at the Fori Imperiali and then handed the winner’s trophy to Roglic, the Giro n.106 in Rome is experiencing a veritable celebration for the its winner, the first Slovenian in the history of the pink race to bring his country into the roll of honour: “We experienced a roller coaster ride, but then I could breathe again. And this is a spectacular day”, the first words by Roglic, at the end of a race hampered by retirements due to Covid, ailments, bad weather and falls. “I’m enjoying this wonderful day, I can’t describe these moments in words,” he added. The scenery is suggestive, the circuit among the wonders of Rome offers an incredible glance. And at the Forums, for the award ceremony, for the first time in the history of the Giro, there is a President of the Republic. Mattarella arrives just before 6 pm, welcomed by the president of Coni, Giovanni Malagò, by Urbano Cairo, president of RCS, by the prefect of Rome, Lamberto Giannini, by the president of the international cycling federation, David Lappartient, and by the mayor of Rome, Roberto Gualtieri. In the presidential tribune, the Head of State also invited the former president of the Slovenian republic Borut Pahor, his personal friend, to Rome for Roglic. Representing the government were Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Sport Minister Andrea Abodi In the final sprint, characterized by a fall at 300 meters involving seven runners including Pascal Ackermann, Cavendish beat Luxembourgian Kirsch and Sicilian Fiorelli, while the eagerly awaited Milan didn’t have the strength to sprint and also Gaviria, as in all the sprints of this Giro, sat down soon after launching the sprint. Just behind the sprinters, Roglic crossed the finish line with his arms raised to the sky. The first part of the stage is a real catwalk dedicated to the Slovenian and his team, Jumbo-Visma: many compliments also from his colleagues for the Slovenian, who was also alongside his rival Geraint Thomas for several minutes , overtaken in the standings yesterday on Monte Lussari. The pace is light with the Slovenian being honored by his Jumbo Visma teammates in pink gloves and socks. At the entrance to the circuit, having crossed the finish line for the first time, the first escape attempt started: three men attacked Cesare Benedetti (Bora-Hansgrohe), Maxime Bouet (Arkea-Samsic) and Toms Skujins (Trek-Segafredo ). At the bell of the last lap the forwards were reached and from there the battle for the first positions started, with also the men of classification involved. Obviously in the finale the whole platoon dedicated to the sprint: Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) launched it, with a struggling Jonathan Milan (Bahrain-Victorious). An excellent Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) came out in a big way, while in the meantime Pascal Ackermann suffered a very bad fall. It ends with the triumph of Cavendish in front of Alex Kirsch, Filippo Fiorelli and Alberto Dainese. And with the party for Roglic. Mattarella ‘crowns’ him, in a Rome kissed by the early summer sun.