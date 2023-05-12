Giro: the blue Bais wins the 7th stage – Trentino AA/S

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 12 – Davide Bais (Eolo Kometa), a 25-year-old from Nogaredo from Trentino, won the 218-kilometre seventh stage of the Giro d’Italia, from Capua to Campo Imperatore.



Second place for Karel Vacek (Corratec), third Simone Petilli (Intermarché Circus Wanty). The three were in a breakaway for practically the entire stage. (HANDLE).

