Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen seems to be having the best time of her life since her divorce from famous American football player Tom Brady. The 42-year-old beauty resumed her career, which she voluntarily ended for the sake of her husband and children. And in Gisele’s personal life, everything is going great.

A few weeks ago, Western tabloids linked Bündchen with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. They were seen together on vacation in Costa Rica. Everyone noted that Giselle was literally glowing with happiness.

And now the British newspaper The Daily Mail named the real culprit of the beautiful mood of the supermodel. The publication claims that Bündchen is having an affair with billionaire Jeffrey Soffer. The fortune of the 55-year-old businessman is estimated at 2.2 billion dollars. He owns a chain of hotels and likes to spend time on his luxury yacht. Soffer was married to Australian supermodel Elle McPherson. They were married for almost four years and divorced in the summer of 2017.

Jeffrey Soffer and Australian supermodel Elle McPherson

The main piquancy is that Soffer has been friends with Brady for many years! The Daily Mail writes that Gisele and Geoffrey’s romance began a few months ago, but the couple hid their relationship so as not to traumatize Tom. However, the reason for the divorce of Brady and Bündchen is not at all in Soffer.

