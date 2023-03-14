Coding

March 14, 2023

Good news for all GitHub users out there! A new version of GitHub Desktop is now available, and it brings with it some compelling new features.

If you already know version 3.1 of GitHub Desktop, then you might already know this one Diff-Display covering multiple Commits been introduced across the board to avoid unintended changes. But with GitHub Desktop 3.2 this goes even further and gives you even more security in your GitHub workflows.

Preview pull requests

A great new feature is the pull request preview. If you’ve submitted a pull request before, you might know that feeling when you realize you accidentally left a debugger statement. But now, with the Preview Pull Request feature, you can see all the changes brought in by all commits in your feature branch before you open your pull request. This saves you time and keeps you safe in your workflow.

So, if you’re a GitHub user, you should definitely check out the new version of GitHub Desktop!

