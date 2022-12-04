«Anyone who does information, politics or entertainment has the task and in some cases the duty to raise public awareness of issues that are close to our hearts. In my small way, I try to put my “influence” at the service of something socially useful”. On November 25, Giulia Salemi, influencer and former competitor of Big Brother Vip, was invited to the Chamber of Deputies to speak on a topic that is close to her heart: violence against women. “In recent months I have exposed myself to keep attention high on violence – the young woman declared – and on the harsh repression that Iranian women are undergoing. What we are doing today is keeping the light on on the date of November 25 to remind us that there is violence against women and that this violence must be fought in everyday life”.

According to some rumors reported by the weekly Today, Giorgia Meloni would have been positively impressed by the intervention of the Italian-Iranian influencer so much as to choose her as the new face of an important awareness campaign to combat gender discrimination. “The premier – anticipates the weekly – plans to use it closely as a testimonial of a wider awareness campaign to combat gender discrimination”.

After his speech at Montecitorio, Salemi in an interview with Chi she had recounted her emotion: «I asked myself: ‘Why me? Will I be the right person?”. Then I thought that, if they had called, there was a reason». The influencer had also underlined how «the digital world is bringing young people closer to institutions and my video has reached millions of people. I got excited, it happens when something is really close to my heart. I have received messages from women who have found the courage to report, but need guardianship and protection. Many people are afraid because they risk dying before serious measures are taken. We need tougher laws.”

At the beginning of October, the young woman had participated in the show “Le Iene”, where she had sent a message to Iranian women. Salemi is the daughter of a woman from Tehran, Fariba, who fled her country in 1978 during the Islamic revolution. “You who claim the same freedom that others before you, like my mother, have been denied: continue to refuse to be silent, do not stop. We are with you, we love you. Woman, life, freedom”. At the end of the monologue she couldn’t hold back the tears.