Giulia Tramontano and Thiago, tomorrow the funeral in Sant’Antimo – breaking latest news

They will be held on Sunday afternoon in Sant’Antimo, the Municipality in the province of Naples where she was born and where her parents live, the funeral of Giulia Tramontano, the 29-year-old seven months pregnant killed with at least 37 stab wounds by her 30-year-old barman boyfriend Alessandro Impagnetiello. “They were snatched from the love of their loved ones Giulia and Thiago Tramontano”, reads the funeral manifesto. The funeral “will take place on Sunday 11 June”, at 3 pm, in the Parish of Santa Lucia. In the poster a photo of Giulia smiling. “The sad announcement is made by the parents and grandparents Loredana and Franco, the brothers and uncles Chiara and Mario, the grandmother Giulia, the uncles and relatives all”. The mayor of the Municipality Massimo Buonanno explains that it is “a strictly private ceremony” and asks for “the utmost observance of this will as further proof of the closeness and affection that the entire community has already sincerely shown”.

ANSA Agency Artists at work at the spot where the body was found (ANSA)

“Thank you all for the affection you have shown us in these atrocious days. Your thoughts have flooded us with love and closeness. However, now is the time for the last intimate and heartbreaking farewell to Giulia and Thiago and we would like to experience it together with the relatives and closest friends”. Chiara Tramontano, Giulia’s sister, writes it on social networks 7 months pregnant and killed on May 27 by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello in Senago, in the Milan area. Chiara Tramontano refers to the funeral that will be held privately tomorrow afternoon in Sant’Antimo (Naples). “We are sure that you will understand – she explains – because in these days you have shown that you know how to experience our same pain, operate our same silence and commemorate Giulia with love and respect”.