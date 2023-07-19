Giulia Tramontano, on the tombstone the image of the 29-year-old with a big belly

Giulia Tramontano and little Thiago will be together forever. A bas-relief of her with a baby bump was placed on her tombstone.

Giulia Tramontano at the seaside while caressing the belly that houses little Thiago, the baby who would soon be born… this is the image that Italy has learned to recognize also thanks to social media and which was forever imprinted on the back of the tombstone. The image was then shared by Giulia’s sister, always on social media: now nothing can separate the 29-year-old and her child.

Giulia Tramontano, the image of the 29-year-old pregnant woman was imprinted on the tombstone

In recent weeks, his sister Chiara has also published a dedication to Giulia on Instagram. The content of the Instagram stories is very exciting: two photos were shared, one more dated from 1997 in which the two still appeared small in the arms of their parents and one from 2020. In this photo, the two sisters, now young women, simulated the same pose of the shot 23 years earlier: “2023, a month without you and Thiago, the void”, it was possible to read.

Was the murder planned?

In the meantime, an attempt is being made to shed light on the possible premeditation of the 29-year-old’s murder the opera by the confessional priest Alessandro Impagnatiello. The man who had implemented a series of misdirections had initially reported the disappearance of the girl, finally the discovery of the body which was followed by the confession. There are still many pieces of the puzzle to unite.