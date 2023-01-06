“We are not interested in compensation for damages, we just want to know what happened to our son”.

Enzo De Seta, Giuliano’s father, do you really not care that adequate compensation is recognized?

“In three months since the tragedy, we have not asked our lawyer Luca Sprezzola about this aspect even once. We knew that we were not entitled to compensation from Inail but, in fact, we do not care. The drama we are experiencing is not measurable”.







How are the investigations into the dynamics of the accident proceeding?

“The probative incident will take place on March 10, with the dynamic expert report. Two possible dynamics are being examined, two hypotheses of how the steel plate may have fallen”.

Is there any witnesses?

“A worker who worked close to Giuliano said he saw the fall of the steel block but there are inconsistencies. So now the dynamic super-expertise, which will be ready in March, will be attested”.

How has your life changed after this terrible mourning?

“I continue to work as a worker, my wife is a housewife. We have no social life, we didn’t celebrate Christmas. The only outing was with an association that wanted to remember Giuliano. We ate pizza with the boys. That’s it , the visits of the boys at home make us so happy. For them the door is always open. It reminds us how beautiful our son was”.

You were friends of the owner of the company, Luca Brugnerotto. Are you still?

“Of course we still are. There is no hatred in our hearts. We do not consider it the cause of our son’s death. No one wants to blame anyone. We just want to know what happened, because at the moment we cannot give ourselves a explanation. And you can’t live with a question mark like that.”

The debate on alternating school and work is very heated. What do you think about it?

“We are not against it, not even now. But it must be managed in a different way, with adequate security criteria”