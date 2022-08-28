Journalist and writer Giulio Giustiniani died after a long illness. He was married to Elisabetta Nonino, leaves three daughters.

Born in Florence on 25 July 1952, after classical studies and political science, Giulio Giustiniani began his career at La Nazione in 1970.

He became central editor-in-chief in 1982 and three years later took on the deputy directorate of Il Resto del Carlino in Bologna, where he remained until 1987. Called by Ugo Stille as chief editor of Corriere della Sera, he became deputy director of the via Solferino newspaper in 1990, with the proxies for politics and culture. On 9 June 1996 he took over the management of the Gazzettino of Venice where he remained for five years.

From December 2001 to June 2006 he held the position of news director and editorial director of La7 and from October of the same year director of the multimedia agency Apcom where he remained until the summer of 2008. In March 2011 he published his first novel ” Blood is water ”.