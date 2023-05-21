Giuseppe Buono of the Creta Rossa laboratory promotes concrete help for Faenza after the flood

“I would like to give an urgent and important communication to all my friends. I have many friends in Faenza, many are colleagues,” he says Joseph Good of the Laboratory of Red Clay of Vasto , “I contacted them and they told me that they have lost everything, work and home and there is a situation of great emergency. I also contacted the Mayor of Faenza, Massimo Isola, I asked him what concrete help we could give in this difficult moment. He asked me for help to find the equipment to clean the streets from the mud and specifically there is a need for:

Rubber boots

Tute

Pale

Push water

Gloves

For all those who want to participate, the collection point will be at our laboratory and the material must arrive no later than May 27, I will deliver it directly to the Mayor.

I’ll wait for you at our Creta Rossa ceramic workshop in Piazza del Tomolo, 3 in Vasto (Ch) 3495843336 Giuseppe.

Our hours: 9-12.30 / 16.30 -19.30 from Mon to Sat (Thursday afternoon closed)”