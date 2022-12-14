In the archives, until recently, he was identified as Francesco Misiano, “the deserter”, the symbol of pacifist sentiments in post-war Italy, a true bete noire for the fascists. The year indicated was 1921, when Misiano, who had been elected to parliament with the Socialist and then Communist Party, was driven out of the chamber at gunpoint by a handful of violent fascists.

The photo shows a man in a suit and tie. His hair appears to have been shaved (badly). He stands, serious, dignified, among a mass of other men – many armed or with truncheons, many appear to be in uniform. Unlike the man in the center, these men are laughing happily, perhaps cheering. But who is the man in the center, and what is happening to him? And why does he have a sign hanging around his neck?

The man in the photo was called Giuseppe Lemmi, and the photos were taken during the march on Rome, when thousands of black shirts descended on the capital, set fire to newspaper offices, attacked individuals and private homes, murdered innocent citizens. Who was Giuseppe Lemmi? A postal worker and a communist, 38 years old in 1922, leader of the party in Rome. He was also part of the Arditi del Popolo, an armed group that organized resistance to fascism throughout Italy. The leaders of the Arditi del popolo were particularly targeted during the march on Rome. Another important member of the Arditi, Argos Secondari, was hit on the head so violently that he never fully recovered and ended his days in a psychiatric hospital.

On 1 November 1922, when the king had already appointed Mussolini as prime minister, a group armed with black shirts kidnapped Giuseppe Lemmi, who was unarmed, and took him to the headquarters of the Fascist Party, where they shaved off his hair and beard. Then they forced him to drink a liter and a half of castor oil and hung a series of placards around his neck. One said “I am a deserter”, another “I am the secretary of Porco Bombacci” (Nicola Bombacci, another bete noire of the fascists). They also painted his head red, white and blue and forced him to shout “long live the beam”. He must have been terrified – completely alone among hundreds of fascists, pilloried throughout the city.

We don’t know exactly what else happened to Lemmi that day. According to newspaper reports, Fascist leader Emilio De Bono, one of the leaders of the march, ordered his release. Lemmi was later arrested. No fascists were stopped by the police. All of this was in line with what had been happening in Italy since 1920, when the police and army had stood aside to watch the unfolding fascist violence, and was a signal of what was to come next.

Without escape

What happened to Lemmi after this odyssey? Quite simply disappeared from the pages of history. Shortly after he moved to Venice. We can imagine that he was driven out of the city by the fascists, like many others. In Venice, according to the police dossier, it seems that he had “retired from political life”, even though he was still followed and monitored for years as a dangerous subversive. For many leftists, as well as trade unionists, it was the only possible “choice”. Police files say he “kept his Communist faith.” The alternative was more beatings, if not worse, or exile to France or Germany or the United States. Lemmi’s political life died down. Eventually, he was even erased from history, and that photo identified someone else as the victim of that day’s fascist violence. His death is not recorded in the archives. For the fascists he had lost importance, but his life had been completely turned upside down by that kidnapping in 1922.

It was the day in which Italian democracy definitively died, but the damage had already been done in the two years since the overthrow of the Bologna municipal council in November 1920. In the two-year period 1921-1922, the headquarters of hundreds of local administrations were destroyed. Rome was the last cog in the cog and Lemmi found himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. An unlikely and unknown hero with his defiant gaze and dignified attitude, amidst the horror and barbarism of the fascist attack on power. In October 2022, no government official recalled the march on Rome. Perhaps they should have at least apologized to Giuseppe Lemmi on behalf of the Italian state?

(Translation by Giuseppina Cavallo)