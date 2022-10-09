Home News Giuseppe Salvador from Martellago is world champion of Tiramisù
News

Giuseppe Salvador from Martellago is world champion of Tiramisù

Giuseppe Salvador from Martellago is world champion of Tiramisù

The sixth edition of the Tiramisù World Cup has issued its verdicts. In the final this afternoon in Piazza dei Signori, Giuseppe Salvador, 49 years old from Martellago, partner of a flooring company, triumphed and was crowned World Champion of Classic Recipe with 290 points awarded by the jury.

In the Creative section, the absolute first place with 284 points was awarded to Marina Summa, an 18-year-old student from Cerano (NO) with her recipe based on cannolo wafers, candied orange peel and toasted Bronte pistachios. She presides over the Jury in the “Grand Final” “La Cucina Italiana”, the historic gastronomic magazine active since 1929; the winners will see their recipes published in the magazine in the November issue.

