Embark on the long hatched adventure. Triggering desires and aspirations. Summer is also expected for this. In that of 1988, Giuseppe Tornatore was barely thirty when he decided to shoot Nuovo Cinema Paradiso, the story he cared most about.

Tornatore, on the evening of May 7 in Cefalù, he was staying, a sign of destiny, at the Hotel Paradiso. The next day he would hit the first take.