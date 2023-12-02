Give better play to the role of pioneering, leading and demonstrating, and radiating and leading – General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the symposium on further promoting the integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta pointed out the direction and inspired people to move forward

Strategic Development Zone has been fused into the high-quality integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta. Chen Haifeng, deputy director of the Zhejiang Provincial Department of Commerce, said that Zhejiang will continue to deepen international economic and trade cooperation, strive to build a higher-level open economy, and actively build a new platform for international economic cooperation under the guidance of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech.

The integrated development of the Yangtze River Delta is a significant part of China’s overall development strategy and has been a priority for the government. The symposium on November 30 reflects the government’s commitment to further advancing the integrated development of the region, coordinating and aligning efforts across various departments and provinces. The enthusiastic response among cadres and the masses demonstrates the determination to implement the new development concept and achieve major breakthroughs in the region.

The emphasis on cross-regional collaboration in scientific and technological innovation, industrial innovation, integrated development systems, and high-level collaborative opening up, underscores the government’s focus on comprehensive and coordinated development for the Yangtze River Delta. As the region continues to strengthen its position as a global leader in innovation and economic development, the symposium serves as a crucial step forward in realizing the goals set forth by General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech.

Share this: Facebook

X

