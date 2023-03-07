6
Former British Health Secretary Matt Hancock.Photo: Matt Dunham/AP Pool/dpa
news-content”>
‘Lockdown Files’: More revelations from the leaked WhatsApp messages in the UK. The committee of inquiry is expected to present an initial report by the end of the year.
You are also welcome to support EPOCH TIMES with your donation:
Donate Now!
Comments
See also Afghanistan: Taliban controls the 9th provincial capital and bombs Balaguem. The United States expects the government to collapse more quickly | Iran News