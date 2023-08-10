Home » Give free hand to investors, will make Pakistan Dubai: UAE Consul General
by admin
Give free hand to investors, will make Pakistan Dubai: UAE Consul General

The Consul General of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in Karachi, Bakhit Atiq al-Rumaishi, says that if investors from his country get a free hand in Pakistan, then they will see everything that is in Dubai.

Speaking to Independent Urdu during Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations at the UAE Consulate in Karachi, he said that the purpose of the recently established Special Investment Facilitation Council is to attract potential investment to Pakistan from the Gulf countries. To make it easier and faster.

Bakhit Atiq al-Rumaishi further said that investors from UAE and other Arab countries have experience which can be used in a better way to do business in Pakistan and the relations between the two countries will also improve further.

The arrival of UAE investors will also benefit the people of Pakistan. If Pakistan gives these investors a free hand to operate, then you will see what is being seen in Dubai.’

(Independent Urdu)

The UAE diplomat further said that doors are open for Pakistanis in every sector of the UAE.

He said that like Road to Makkah project, Road to Abu Dhabi and Road to Dubai projects are also being brought soon, which will provide opportunities for Pakistani youth to benefit.

He said that Pakistan and UAE have a long-standing relationship and 1.7 million Pakistanis are employed in the UAE, who are part of the UAE’s development.

The Emirati diplomat added that the UAE stands by Pakistan in every difficult hour, like the assistance provided to transport the injured to Karachi in the recent Nawabshah train accident.

